Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Expands By 70.1%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.