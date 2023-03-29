Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $19.69.
Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.
See Also
