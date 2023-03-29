X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

XFOR stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 93,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

