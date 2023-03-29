Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Par Pacific Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PARR opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

