Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

