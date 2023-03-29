Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 111.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

