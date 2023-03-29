Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE DAR opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

