Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,652.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,590.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,538.10. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

