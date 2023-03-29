CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

