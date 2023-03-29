Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

