Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
