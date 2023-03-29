Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
