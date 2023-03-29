S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.12. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&W Seed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.