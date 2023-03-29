Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
