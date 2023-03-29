Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

