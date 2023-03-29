Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $332.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

