Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Articles

