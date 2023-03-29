T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.