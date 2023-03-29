Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,302,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

