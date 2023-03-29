Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WABC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $63.86.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Further Reading
