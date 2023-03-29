U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

