Analyzing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% Helius Medical Technologies -1,788.06% -171.90% -107.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 602.88%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $790,000.00 8.93 -$14.07 million ($2.41) -0.10

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational portable neuromodulation stimulator, that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

