Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) vs. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Head to Head Survey

Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $96.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41% Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -51.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $2.22 million 1,450.48 -$311.90 million ($8.56) -10.22

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

