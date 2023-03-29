Analyzing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 499.18%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 391.43%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

69.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -717.71% -115.96% -66.64% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -62.97% -41.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 2.91 -$96.78 million ($2.34) -0.38 Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 47.62 -$148.84 million ($1.57) -1.11

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

