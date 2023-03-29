Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) versus EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Critical Survey

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schaeffler and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 0 1 1 0 2.50 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 1 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Schaeffler presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.96%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $173.80, indicating a potential upside of 102.63%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Schaeffler.

Schaeffler has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.39 billion N/A $894.42 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $25.81 billion 2.98 $2.27 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Schaeffler.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 3.76% 16.02% 3.78% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Schaeffler on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms. The Direct to Consumer segment represents the retail business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group products and services directly to the end consumer either through the network of physical stores operated by the Group (brick and mortar) or the online channel (e-commerce). The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

