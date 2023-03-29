MDxHealth (MDXH) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MDxHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,094.46% -82.19% -30.39%

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 170 849 1727 32 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 53.06%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.59 MDxHealth Competitors $1.00 billion -$114.63 million 3.99

MDxHealth’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MDxHealth competitors beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

