BRC (BRCC) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BRC to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

BRC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.85 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 112.99

BRC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 4 2 0 2.33 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1524 30 2.48

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 102.07%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 98.59%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BRC peers beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

