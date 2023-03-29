Financial Contrast: Wayfair (NYSE:W) vs. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.22 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.60 Wayfair $12.22 billion 0.30 -$1.33 billion ($12.55) -2.64

Analyst Recommendations

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kidpik and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wayfair 5 14 10 0 2.17

Kidpik presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $53.14, indicating a potential upside of 60.63%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Wayfair -10.89% N/A -34.52%

Risk & Volatility

Kidpik has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

