WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in WPP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WPP by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WPP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in WPP by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPP opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

