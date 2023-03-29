DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

DCP opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

