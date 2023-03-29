Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.55.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.