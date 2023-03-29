Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

