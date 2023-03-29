First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 6,600.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

