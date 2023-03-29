The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

