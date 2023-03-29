National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Vision Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Insider Activity at National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after buying an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading

