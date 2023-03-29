Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $11.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURLF. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.