Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $247.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.40.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $13,229,644. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

