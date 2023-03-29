First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 7,428.6% in March

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 7,428.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

