Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 12,516.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

