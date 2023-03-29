Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Grows By 20,400.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 20,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDRFY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

