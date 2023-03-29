Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 20,700.0%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 20,700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

