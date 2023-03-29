First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 24,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
