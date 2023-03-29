First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 24,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.