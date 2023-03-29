Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 52,600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Pure Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

