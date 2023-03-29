First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 92,400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

