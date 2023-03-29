First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 92,400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
