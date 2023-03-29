Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.12 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

