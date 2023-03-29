Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 244,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Price Performance

Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of healthy daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

