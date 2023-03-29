Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

