Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

CARR opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

