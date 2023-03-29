Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 77.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

