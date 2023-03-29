Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $144.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Shares of ARE opened at $118.49 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

