Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $19.44

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

