Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Mar 29th, 2023

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. Concentrix has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

