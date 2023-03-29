Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. Concentrix has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

