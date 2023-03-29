Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

